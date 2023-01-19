The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa girls bring home convincing I-8 victory from Plano

At Plano on Wednesday, the Ottawa Pirates girls basketball team dominated the host Reapers 43-18 to move to 18-5 overall and 8-1 in the Interstate Eight Conference.
Ottawa – which led 17-2 after one quarter and 31-4 at halftime – received a 17-point effort from Marlie Orlandi, nine points on a trio of 3s courtesy of Morgan Stone, six points from Grace Carroll and five scored by Skylar Dorsey.
Josie Larson led Plano with eight points.
Ottawa is home Friday night for a key 5:30 p.m. I-8 meeting with Sycamore, which also enters with just one conference loss.
Boys basketball
Earlville 66, Alden-Hebron 37: At Alden-Hebron, the visiting Red Raiders recorded the dominating nonconference victory.