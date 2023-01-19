Helmar Lutheran Church to host kumla dinner Jan. 21

Helmar Lutheran Church in rural Newark is having an all you can eat kumla dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The proceeds are to support the HLC Food Pantry which has grown from serving 10 to 131 families, twice a month, in its 15th year of operation.

The dinner includes ham, kumla (like a dumpling), applesauce, dessert and beverage. For those that would prefer, a baked potato will be substituted for kumla. The church is at 11935 Lisbon Rd. Call 815-695-5489 for more information.

Carryouts will be available. It is a free-will donation dinner.