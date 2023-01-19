January 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Helmar Lutheran Church to host kumla dinner Jan. 21

Proceeds benefit the HLC Food Pantry, which serves 131 families

By Shaw Local News Network
Kumla

Helmar Lutheran Church in rural Newark is having an all you can eat kumla dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The proceeds are to support the HLC Food Pantry which has grown from serving 10 to 131 families, twice a month, in its 15th year of operation.

The dinner includes ham, kumla (like a dumpling), applesauce, dessert and beverage. For those that would prefer, a baked potato will be substituted for kumla. The church is at 11935 Lisbon Rd. Call 815-695-5489 for more information.

Carryouts will be available. It is a free-will donation dinner.