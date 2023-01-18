Home center moves to north side of Ottawa

5 Star Floor and More Ottawa recently opened on Ottawa’s north side at 4103 Holiday Lane.

The store, formerly known as Floor to Ceiling, closed its location at 1230 Columbus St. after having tornado damage in 2020.

The store offers the same products and services, including flooring, window replacement and treatment, cabinets, counter tops, sinks, showers and installation.

Dave Bradley, an owner for 27 years, said his business partner Gary Couch retired and the business has a new partner, Hernando Amado. The business opened in Ottawa in 1978 as Plywood Minnesota and then was Flooring to Ceiling. Bradley said it’s a new name, but the same faces with almost 100 years combined experience.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and phone number is 815-434-3165.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.