Rutland ex-con faces 4 new gun charges after Dec. 10 raid

A Rutland man already facing felony charges in Woodford County now is charged with multiple firearm felonies in La Salle County.
David Allen Mays, 41, was charged Thursday with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying up to five years in prison, for a stash of guns seized from his residence in a Dec. 10 raid. Court dates in La Salle County Circuit Court are pending.
Mays, who served part of a 19-year sentence for attempted murder in a 2002 shooting, isn’t permitted to have firearms yet a search conducted by Woodford and La Salle counties authorities yielded a 12-gauge shotgun, AKS 762 rifle, a rifle fitted with a scope plus body armor, which also is forbidden to ex-cons. Mays, however, no longer is on parole.
Mays’ most serious legal problems are in Woodford County, where he’s being held on $1 million for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and possessing a defaced firearm. (He faces up to seven years if convicted.) Those charges led to the joint search warrant of his residence and turned up the firearms and body armor.