Record LSD sting in La Salle County concludes with plea for 4 years

A La Salle man pleaded guilty Friday to a record LSD sting but managed to avoid a nine-year minimum sentence.
Jeremy L. Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (LSD), a Class 1 felony carrying up to 15 years, reduced from a Class X felony with an elevated sentencing range of nine to 40 years, subject to a 75% minimum.
But in light of Johnson’s limited criminal history – and some evidentiary issues – attorneys reached a plea agreement that makes Johnson eligible for paroled as early as 2024.
Johnson declined to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.
Johnson was charged June 27 after the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team conducted a controlled buy in the 300 block of Civic Road in La Salle. There, Johnson swapped the contraband for pre-recorded currency, left the scene and was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Route 351 south of North 30th Road.
Under the plea, Johnson acknowledged delivering more than 10 units, or hits, of the psychedelic drug. But TRI-DENT previously disclosed getting 207 hits from Johnson. While not a record seizure – police in Putnam County seized nearly 1,200 being transported by a New Jersey motorist in 2013 – Johnson’s contraband is the largest taken in a street-level exchange.