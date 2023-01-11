Accountability Angel to stand trial April 17 in La Salle County

A Peru woman accused of injuring a La Salle County court security officer during a videotaping project will stand trial April 17.
Angel M. Farmer, 31, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing on her nearly two-year-old misdemeanor charges, which include battery.
Both the prosecutor and judge pressed to move the case to a conclusion and Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. settled on a mid-April jury trial with a motions hearing set for April 6.
Farmer’s lawyer, Wayne Slaughter Jr., signaled he would file several pre-trial motions but Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Kelley Porter said Wednesday nothing has been filed to date.
Farmer could face up to a year in jail if convicted of her role in the videotaped fracas on March 8, 2021, at the La Salle County Courthouse on Etna Road in Ottawa.