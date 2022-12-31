Reddick Library in Ottawa to provide perk for patrons who finish books

Reddick Library in Ottawa is providing a perk for patrons who finish reading books this winter.

Patrons can enter as many online or paper book review forms between Jan. 2 and Feb. 24 to be entered into a drawing to win a $30 Prairie Fox Books gift card or a $20 Jeremiah Joe Coffee gift card. Three winners will be chosen after Feb. 24.

Additionally, the Reddick Library will be distributing an instant coffee-themed monthly kit for adults. Learn creative ways to use instant coffee in this month’s kit, featuring a sample of instant coffee granules and recipes. Kits will be available until supplies run out. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Jan. 2 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3: Rube Goldberg Machines, third through sixth grades. Who is Rube Goldberg and what were his machines? Participants will learn about this Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and engineer, and then they’ll try building some of his fantastic machines.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Loop Group. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.