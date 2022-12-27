GOP officials to meet Jan. 7 to select Sen. Jason Barickman’s successor

County chairpeople of the Republican party within the 53rd state senate district will meet Saturday, Jan. 7, to name a successor to state Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington).

Barickman resigned earlier this month after he was reelected to his senate seat, running unopposed in the November election.

The 103rd General Assembly will be inaugurated and seated Thursday, Jan. 11. The appointment to fill Barickman’s seat will be for a two-year term. The seat will be up for election during the General Election in 2024.

“The Legislative Committee of the 53rd Senate District would like to thank Sen. Barickman for his representation of Republican values during his career of public service, we wish him all the best,” said Committee Chairman Dave Rice in a press release. “The committee will now look ahead to the appointment of a candidate that will be a strong voice for central Illinois conservative values in Springfield. We believe there are good candidates for the role out there.”

In accordance with 10 ILCS 5/25-6(a), vacancies created in the General Assembly must be filled within 30 days. Convening the 53rd Legislative District Committee to appoint the replacement to fill the open seat will be Republican Party Chairs Barry Welbers (Bureau County), Jeff Orr (Ford County), Eric Werden (Grundy County), Larry Smith (La Salle County), Lyle Behrends (Iroquois County), Dave Rice (Livingston County), Dave Lueders (Marshall County), Dennis Grundler (McLean County), Chuck Weaver (Peoria County), Jacob Frund (Putnam County), Jim Rule (Tazewell County), Tim Ozinga (Will County) and Tim Ruestman (Woodford County).

The 53rd Legislative District Committee will convene 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Elks Lodge, 459 Elks Club Road, Pontiac, to review all applicant information, conduct interviews of select candidates and appoint the replacement for this senate seat.

This meeting is open to the public. Interested applicants may submit a resume and cover letter by mail, email or in person to: Chairman Jim Rule, Tazewell County Republican Party, PO Box 534, Tremont, IL 61568. Call 309-208-9930 or email chairman@tazewellgop.org for more information.

Applicant information must be received no later than the close of business Thursday, Jan. 5. Resumes and cover letters received after that date will not be considered. If delivering information in person, contact Rule to make arrangements.