Streator nativity’s history dates back to 1960s

The Streator nativity scene at Monroe and Bridge streets has a history dating back to the 1960s.

The city displayed the nativity in the southwest corner of City Park for about three decades, before it was put into storage for fear of repercussions of displaying religious imagery.

In 1997, the nativity was donated to Light Up Streator, which with the help of Mike and Margie Pavlik restored the crèche and Cathy and Dave Reed repainted the figures. The nativity was displayed at the corner of Main and Bloomington streets where Eagles Club is located.

It was moved recently to the corner of Monroe and Bridge streets across from Streator Home Savings Bank. Janice Green volunteered to restore the figurines to their current status.