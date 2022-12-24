Ottawa mother, child die in Christmas Eve morning fire

A mother and child died as the result of a fire Saturday morning in a two-unit apartment building on the 1500 block of Sycamore Street in Ottawa.

A third victim, a teenage boy, was able to escape the fire with minor injuries and smoke inhalation, according to a press release issued by the Ottawa Fire Department.

The first Ottawa Fire Department crews arrived on scene at 02:13 a.m. Saturday, activating the second alarm of the mutual aid box alarm system, bringing other departments to assist at the scene.

Crews entered the structure and found heavy fire in the kitchen and living room areas. A search was conducted that resulted in finding two unresponsive victims inside a bedroom. The victims were removed from the home and taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Because of the ongoing investigation and proper notification to family, the identities of the victims will later be released by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The fire was controlled at about 03:03 a.m., the Ottawa fire department said. Firefighters continued to perform salvage, overhaul and investigation activities.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with the investigation of the fire. There is an ongoing investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, however, initial findings appear to be accidental in nature, the Ottawa Fire Department said. More details will be released at a later date, the department said.

Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by Ottawa Police Department, Naplate Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, Marseilles Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department, Utica Fire Department, Streator Fire Department, the state fire marshal, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.