State police say avoid travel, move over during winter storm

The Illinois State Police is asking motorists to stay off the roadways for the next couple of days during the severe winter weather expected to begin Thursday.

If travel is absolutely necessary, allow enough time for travel and remain focused on the hazardous road conditions. Slow down and move over for those vehicles stranded on the side of the road and for those emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them. Scott’s Law related crashes are 100% preventable, the state police said.

The winter storm warning starts at 9 a.m. Thursday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Bureau, Putnam and Livingston counties. For DuPage, Cook, Lake and Will counties, the winter storm warning begins at noon. (Scott Anderson)

The winter storm warning starts at 9 a.m. Thursday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Bureau, Putnam and Livingston counties. For DuPage, Cook, Lake and Will counties, the winter storm warning begins at noon.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to develop in the region on Thursday, with slick travel conditions anticipated after midnight. Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate Thursday morning and throughout the afternoon, spreading from west to east. A flash freeze also is possible Thursday, which may lead to icy roads during the accumulating snow. Snowfall totals are generally forecasted for 2-4 inches on Thursday, with an additional inch Thursday night into Friday, plus snow showers during the day Friday.

Ground blizzard conditions are anticipated on Thursday and Friday, with minimum wind chills ranging from 25 to 35 degrees below zero. Strong winds are also expected, which will cause substantial blowing snow, particularly across north-south roads.

Coincidentally, Scott’s Law Day is recognized Dec. 23 of each year to honor public safety workers and to remind motorists to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

Within the last five years, the ISP has seen increasing numbers in crashes involving Scott’s Law violations. So far this year, there have been 25 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law violations and 10 troopers have sustained injuries from those crashes. During one of the first major storms of 2022, on Feb. 17, ISP officials investigated five separate traffic crashes involving ISP squad cars. Five troopers were struck during those crashes and four of the five crashes were Scott’s Law related crashes.

A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

“With the hazardous winter weather approaching, it is extremely important everyone follow the rules of Scott’s Law, which require motorists to move over when approaching emergency and other vehicles stopped on the side of the road,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Our troopers and roadway workers are risking their lives to make the roadways safe. Do your part, remain attentive, slow down, and move over, so that we all make it home safely, not only this weekend, but always.”

Winter road conditions can be found for La Salle County highways at www.lasallecountyhighway.org.

IDOT will have GettingAroundIllinois.com for continually updated information on road conditions.