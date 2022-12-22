Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa announces December 2022 Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for December 2022.

The following students have done an awesome job following their classroom charter and have gone above and beyond to make their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone.

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for December 2022. (Photo provided by Ashley Buckingham)

They are kindergartners Theo J., Carson L.; first graders Hunter M., Trenton M., and Anna L.; second graders Stephanie G., Heaven H., and Lamar B.; third graders Jack L., Jillian D., and Baylee C.; and fourth graders Chloe S., Gracie R., David C., and Angelee O. The school has withheld their last names.