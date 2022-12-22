December 22, 2022
Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa announces December 2022 Champions of the Charter

By Shaw Local News Network
The following students have done an awesome job following their classroom charter and have gone above and beyond to make their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone.

They are kindergartners Theo J., Carson L.; first graders Hunter M., Trenton M., and Anna L.; second graders Stephanie G., Heaven H., and Lamar B.; third graders Jack L., Jillian D., and Baylee C.; and fourth graders Chloe S., Gracie R., David C., and Angelee O. The school has withheld their last names.

Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson meets with Jefferson Elementary School's Champions of the Charter for December 2022.

Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson meets with Jefferson Elementary School's Champions of the Charter for December 2022. (Photo provided by Ashley Buckingham)