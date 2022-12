Anyone in need is invited to a free Christmas dinner noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Knights of Columbus, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa.

Salad, prime rib, turkey, ham, homemade sides, soft drinks and desserts will be on the menu.

Carryouts are available after 2:30 while supplies last.

Donations for the free meal can be made to Handy Foods, 604 W. Main St., on behalf of the “community dinner.”