Ottawa church to host free Christmas dinner

Open Table UCC in Ottawa invites the public to Christmas dinner beginning at noon Sunday, Dec. 25.

The menu includes roast turkey, ham, rolls, and homemade side dishes including mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, desserts, among other items.

And, like every Sunday, all are welcome to attend Open Table’s worship service at 10 a.m. The Christmas Day service will be an abbreviated service of carols, prayers, scripture readings and sacrament. The church will remain open between 11 a.m. and noon for those who choose to stay or come early and enjoy a beverage, holiday music, a warm place, a chance to visit with others and table activities. A carol sing with piano accompaniment will also be offered.

The idea for hosting this event came from Open Table’s pastor, Jennifer Amy Dressler.

“I was a member of a UCC church which served a community dinner on Christmas day for decades,” Dressler said. “Turns out, for some a Christmas service and a community meal might be the only chance to see anyone else on that special, holy day. We tend to idealize Christmas and often don’t acknowledge it as a holiday that is difficult or painful for many. We hope if people need a place to go and people to be with on Christmas, they’ll join us either to worship or to experience the blessings of community as they enjoy a traditional Christmas meal.”

Open Table is on the corner of Jackson and Columbus Street in downtown Ottawa. Use the Jackson Street entrance.