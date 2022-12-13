Ottawa High School board member Karen Fisher recognized by IASB for 43 years of service

Karen Fisher has been a fixture on the Ottawa High School Board for the better part of 41 years, but her service actually started on the Milton Pope School Board in Miller Township before that.

The Illinois Association of School Board’s Dean Langdon presented Fisher with an award Monday for her 43 years of service as not only a school board member, but also as a member of of the Illinois Association of School Boards, itself.

Fisher said she started out as a volunteer at Milton Pope coaching cheerleading and following up with other volunteer roles before running for school board.

“I love seeing those kids receive their diplomas and to know that I maybe had just a little to do with that,” Fisher said. “I think a lot of these students. I want them to be successful and as long as this community will allow me, I’d like to continue serving in this capacity. I just love being part of the school system, knowing what’s going on and how we can better serve our students.”

Langdon said Fisher has been active in the board association, attending meetings and participating in committees as well as being part of the leadership structure, serving as the Illinois Association of School Board’s president several years ago.

“We can’t be more proud of Karen and her work with the IASB and we know you’re proud of her work and representing your community,” Langdon said.

Fisher said she’s most proud of bringing Marseilles and Ottawa high schools together in 1990 and how hard she, along with the rest of the Ottawa High School Board at the time, worked to bring both communities together in getting them to understand why it was important.