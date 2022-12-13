December 13, 2022
Shaw Local
McKinley Elementary in Ottawa names November 2022 Champions of the Charter

By Shaw Local News Network
McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for November 2022. These students have shown extraordinary efforts in doing the right thing, being a positive role model, and for demonstrating emotional intelligence. McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for November 2022. They are: Brooks N., Lyla B., Norah T., Brenton G., Natalie F., Ellie H., Lacei J., Melina S., Alaina E., Elsa O., Dylan S., Esteban A., Addison P., Cheyenne W., Evan H., Donna H., LaMyah M. and Aiden W.

