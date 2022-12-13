McKinley Elementary in Ottawa names November 2022 Champions of the Charter

McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for November 2022.

These students have shown extraordinary efforts in doing the right thing, being a positive role model, and for demonstrating emotional intelligence.

They are: Brooks N., Lyla B., Norah T., Brenton G., Natalie F., Ellie H., Lacei J., Melina S., Alaina E., Elsa O., Dylan S., Esteban A., Addison P., Cheyenne W., Evan H., Donna H., LaMyah M. and Aiden W. The last names of the students were withheld by the school.