La Salle County takes part in insurance-saving flood review

La Salle County continues to take part in FEMA’s Community Rating System.

The CRS is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. La Salle County has a rating of a class 8. With this class rating, homeowner’s with flood insurance in unincorporated La Salle County save approximately 10% on their flood insurance policy’s annually.

To receive credit for one of the activities in the program, La Salle County must review its flood mitigation strategies annually. This review was completed Dec. 7, said Brian Guest, of La Salle County Land Use Department, and the updated 2022 strategies, and other flood mitigation resources, are available for review at the following link: https://lasallecountyil.gov/lasalle-county-floodplain-information/