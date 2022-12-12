Laser engraving business opens at Westgate Plaza in Streator

The Streator Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for new members, Hardscrabble Laser Designs.

Owners Danny and Tambla are celebrating the opening of their new location at 109 Armory Court in Westgate Plaza.

Hardscrabble Laser Designs is open Wednesday through Saturday and features customized or personalized laser engraved items including tumblers, pens, keychains, picture frames, mirrors, home decor, among other items.

Call them at 815-257-8014 for more information on their business.