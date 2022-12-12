December 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Laser engraving business opens at Westgate Plaza in Streator

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for new member

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured (left to right) are Jeff Williams and (not pictured Betty Williams), owners of Westgate Plaza; Lori Snell (chamber board member); Courtney Levy (chamber executive director); Tambla Olesen and Danny Sass (owners); Megan Wright (chamber coordinator); Gigi Lansford (chamber ambassador) and Judy Booze (chamber ambassador) for the ribbon cutting ceremony for Hardscrabble Laser Designs in Streator.

Pictured (left to right) are Jeff Williams and (not pictured Betty Williams), owners of Westgate Plaza; Lori Snell (chamber board member); Courtney Levy (chamber executive director); Tambla Olesen and Danny Sass (owners); Megan Wright (chamber coordinator); Gigi Lansford (chamber ambassador) and Judy Booze (chamber ambassador) for the ribbon cutting ceremony for Hardscrabble Laser Designs in Streator. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for new members, Hardscrabble Laser Designs.

Owners Danny and Tambla are celebrating the opening of their new location at 109 Armory Court in Westgate Plaza.

Hardscrabble Laser Designs is open Wednesday through Saturday and features customized or personalized laser engraved items including tumblers, pens, keychains, picture frames, mirrors, home decor, among other items.

Call them at 815-257-8014 for more information on their business.