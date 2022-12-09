Police blotter: December 9, 2022

Hector Rivera, 44, of Mendota was charged with DUI, open container, improper lane usage and violation of the child passenger protection act (child seat) at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Street and 14th Avenue, Mendota police said.
Nicholas A. Maggos, 40, homeless, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft) Friday at 1500 Columbus St., Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.