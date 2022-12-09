December 09, 2022
Ottawa man on parole arrested for alleged cocaine dealing

Man held in La Salle County Jail with bond set at $500,000

Jeffrey M. Heth

Jeffrey M. Heth (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

An Ottawa man, on parole for a 2018 La Salle County drug conviction, was arrested Wednesday night after police said he was selling cocaine from his residence.

Jeffrey M. Heth, 39, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, which is a class 2 felony, carrying a sentencing range of three to seven years in prison, if convicted. Heth was taken to La Salle County Jail, where his bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply.

Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of Ottawa Police Department, made the arrest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 2750 Columbus St. Heth’s arrest comes after an investigation into him selling purported cocaine from his residence, Tri-DENT said in a press release.