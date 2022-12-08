Zero 4 Heroes aims to provide dogs to veterans with PTSD

Veterans, first responders and those on the front lines often see events that stick with them forever in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder, and Chuck Wood aims to help these heroes treat PTSD with the aid of dogs.

Wood attended the Marseilles City Council meeting to discuss Zero 4 Heroes, his charity that provides golden retrievers for those suffering with mild PTSD, along with the first two years worth of food and veterinary costs.

“All of our heroes, whether serving throughout the world or responding to emergencies 24 hours, seven days per week deserve our utmost respect and support,” Wood said. “The organization is honored and humbled to offer this service to as many qualified heroes as possible.”

Wood said there’s an extensive application process to qualify, but the organization’s goal is to provide as much aid to veterans as possible.

Zero 4 Heroes runs completely off donations, which can be made via venmo@zero4heroes, by mailing a check to P.O. Box 22, Marseilles, IL 61341, or by going to the organization’s GoFundMe page.