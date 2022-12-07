‘We pay tribute to these valiant people,’ Ottawa remembers those who died at Pearl Harbor

Members of the Ottawa VFW and the American Legion gathered Wednesday morning in remembrance of the three Ottawa veterans who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941, for whom the VFW Lodge at 1501 La Salle St. is dedicated.

Ron Leiteritz shared the names and stories of the three men, Robert Halterman, Herman Koeppe and James McCarrens.

The American Legion Honor Guard fires rifles Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Ottawa VFW in memory of those who died at Pearl Harbor in 1941. (Michael Urbanec)

“They were Marine Cpl. James McCarrens, Navy Cook Third Herman Koeppe and Seaman First Class Robert Halterman,” Leiteritz said. “McCarrens and Koeppe were aboard the battleship Arizona as the ship was sunk by armor piercing bombs.”

All 1,100 men aboard the Arizona lost their lives in this attack.

Halterman was aboard the Oklahoma, which was capsized by torpedoes, costing the lives of 429 crew members. None of the bodies were recovered identifiable.

“It’s with these men in mind that we pay tribute to these valiant people that have stood for the freedoms that this country has,” said Roger Reynolds, a Marine Corps veteran.

Marine veteran Roger Reynolds addresses attendees at the Ottawa VFW's ceremony commemorating Pearl Harbor Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Michael Urbanec)

The American Legion Honor Guard capped off the commemoration with the raising of the flag, the firing of the rifles, and playing of “Taps.”

Chaplin Bill Luther began and ended the ceremony with prayer.