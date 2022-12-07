Marseilles author to host book signing of debut book Dec. 10 in Seneca

Marseilles author Becca Kabelis is hosting a book signing in celebration of her debut paranormal romance series, The Ascent of the Witch Trilogy.

The event takes place 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Riverside Chiropractic Center, 260 S. Main. St., Seneca. The event is free with complimentary beverages and hor d’oeuvres. Becca will have the first book in her series, “Maiden of Belial” available for purchase and will sign the books as well.

Kabelis has dreamed of being a published author her whole life. She is working with a publisher, Clan Whelan Publishing and her debut series is available on Amazon. To find her, her go to www.amazon.com/author/becca-kabelis.

An avid reader and fan of the horror genre, Kabelis found her first book not only fit that niche, but also had romance and paranormal elements. The Ascent of the Witch Trilogy follows Mel Morgan as she discovers she comes from a long line of witches and is one herself. She is chosen by her own grandmother to be the maiden to a demon named Belial. Then Mel discovers she has also been chosen to battle and defeat this evil. Along the way, she and the handsome sheriff fall in love, and they find themselves in a race not only to save Mel, but to also once and for all destroy the evil that has permeated the small town of Creek’s Hollow in southern Illinois.

“My father grew up in a tiny town in southern Illinois,” Kabelis said. “I often wondered what would happen if a coven of Satan worshippers ran the town and the townspeople had no clue. And what if they lured a woman down to satisfy their demon ... but then this woman turns the tables and unleashes her own powers on them. I began writing ‘Maiden of Belial’ in the late 1980s when my children were small. I ended up putting it aside for family, work, schooling and just recently dusted it off and completed a total rewrite. I was fortunate to find a publisher who asked me to turn it into a trilogy. Book 2 comes out Dec. 20 and is titled, ‘Dance of the Witches’ and Book 3 comes out Jan. 20 and is titled, ‘Daughters of the Devil.’ I really look forward to meeting and talking to everyone at my book signing. If you’re into witches, demons, paranormal and romance, then stop in and let’s chat.”