Layoff assistance workshops set Dec. 15 and 16 in Streator for Owens-Illinois workers

State and local agencies will be hosting a series of layoff assistance workshops for those released from employment at Owens-Illinois in Streator.

The Illinois Department of Commerce, BEST Inc. Dislocated Worker Program, and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will host sessions 7:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, with a Spanish interpreter available, and 8, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, English only, at Bruce Township Hall, 216 N. Sterling St., Streator.

Information on services available to dislocated workers, including retraining, job search assistance, filing for unemployment, changes in accessing services and available job openings will be shared with attendees. All affected employees are encouraged to attend.

A complete list of available job openings will be provided to the public after the workshops at www.best-inc.org

Owens-Illinois glass factory in Streator will idle one of its two glass furnaces indefinitely beginning Jan. 1. The company said in paperwork filed under the Illinois WARN Act it intends to lay off about 161 employees on or around Jan. 1.