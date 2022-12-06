Cam’s Corner opens in Naplate

People who have walked into 221 20th Ave. in Naplate recently noticed it looks quite different, remembering it as Panko’s Tavern or The Village Grill.
“We gutted the whole entire thing from the ground up,” Tyler Lewis said. “Right now most people walk in and they can’t even recognize it.”
Lewis and his wife, Abby, recently opened Cam’s Corner, an upscale sports bar. Abby said the U-shaped bar is gone and was replaced with a 40-foot horizontal bar. The flooring features a black hexagon tile as well as wood tile flooring. The bar also features the black hexagon tile. There’s tables for four and several TVs in the bar area and there’s also a back room with a 150-inch laser projector for game days or to relax.
“It’s such a great feel,” Abby said. “The people are great. It’s a wonderful atmosphere.”
This is their second bar, Tyler said, noting he purchased the The Outage in Ottawa from his parents five years ago. He wanted to take Cam’s Corner in a different direction than The Outage, he said.
“I wanted a bigger space. I wanted to build something brand new from the ground up. I went all out with this one,” he said.
They recently debuted their trial menu.
“It’s delicious. I wanted it to be things not in town. I wanted it to be special, memorable,” Abby said. “We don’t want cookie cutter.”
The menu has three appetizers and three entrees. So far, the hot honey shrimp, which is bacon-wrapped red shrimp glazed with hot honey sauce, is a favorite. Abby said they’re still working on the full menu and will be adding more items.
The bar is named after their daughter, Cameron. They also have a son named Kobe and they joked they’ll have open another named after him. Abby praised her husband for the work he’s put into Cam’s Corner.
“We would not have this place if it wasn’t for him – his openness for whatever we wanted, and putting this heart and soul into it,” she said.
Cam’s Corner is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and opens at 7 a.m. Sunday.
