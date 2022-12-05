December 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Ottawa native, Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath dies at 90

McGrath one of the original human cast members of children’s TV show

By Derek Barichello

Bob McGrath (underneath tree) and the rest of the Sesame Street cast perform during a Christmas episode of the venerable children's television show. The Ottawa native died at the age of 90, according to his family.

Ottawa native Bob McGrath, one of the four original human cast members on “Sesame Street,” died at the age of 90, according to a social media post from his family.

McGrath grew up on a farm between Ottawa and Grand Ridge, then graduated Marquette Academy in Ottawa in 1950 and attended the University of Michigan.

McGrath had a chance meeting in New York with a former fraternity brother, who invited him to audition for a new television show for children. McGrath initially declined, yet was called to view a few segments put together by Jim Henson and his Muppets, and was amazed at what he saw.

He portrayed Bob, the music teacher who lived on Sesame Street, for 45 years, in addition to recording a dozen albums, writing eight books, narrating a dozen “Sesame Street” e-books and performing in telethons and concerts aimed at children.

McGrath is honored with a mural at Jefferson School in Ottawa, entitled “Imagine and Learn with Bob McGrath.”

The Times and NewsTribune will have a full tribute story in Tuesday’s edition.

"Imagine and Learn with Bob McGrath" mural at Jefferson School honors Ottawa native McGrath. (Photo provided)