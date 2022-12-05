Ottawa native, Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath dies at 90

Ottawa native Bob McGrath, one of the four original human cast members on “Sesame Street,” died at the age of 90, according to a social media post from his family.

McGrath grew up on a farm between Ottawa and Grand Ridge, then graduated Marquette Academy in Ottawa in 1950 and attended the University of Michigan.

McGrath had a chance meeting in New York with a former fraternity brother, who invited him to audition for a new television show for children. McGrath initially declined, yet was called to view a few segments put together by Jim Henson and his Muppets, and was amazed at what he saw.

He portrayed Bob, the music teacher who lived on Sesame Street, for 45 years, in addition to recording a dozen albums, writing eight books, narrating a dozen “Sesame Street” e-books and performing in telethons and concerts aimed at children.

McGrath is honored with a mural at Jefferson School in Ottawa, entitled “Imagine and Learn with Bob McGrath.”

The Times and NewsTribune will have a full tribute story in Tuesday’s edition.