A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal is free to anyone. The menu provided by SOCU will be lasagna, salad, roll and dessert. Coffee and lemonade also will be provided.

Carryouts are provided, but there is no delivery.

The free lunch program is sponsored by the Deacons of Park Church and Hardscrabble Lions Club. If any organization is interested in hosting a meal contact Kathy Huey at 815-822-3750.