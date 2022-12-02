Hamer named La Salle County public defender

La Salle County has a new public defender.

Ryan Hamer, an Ottawa defense attorney and assistant public defender, was appointed to succeed Tim Cappellini, who recently retired after 17 years as public defender. The appointment was announced Thursday by the Chief Judge’s Office.

Hamer actually was named “interim” public defender, but this is a formality. The post won’t be official until he closes his private practice.

Hamer graduated from Northern Illinois University College of Law and was admitted to the bar in 2004. He has tried numerous criminal cases, including several murder cases.

Hamer declined comment until the final, binding order is issued by the Chief Judge’s Office.