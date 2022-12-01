Temporary traffic signals to be removed in Marseilles

The temporary traffic signals on Main Street in Marseilles are expected to be removed Thursday, said Mayor Jim Hollenbeck.

Temporary stop signs will be set up until permanent signs are put into place, Hollenbeck said.

The Commercial and Main streets project started in May and was expected to run through the end of October, but new items, such as bridge work and water main work became part of the initiative and created a need for more time.

The plan for the project is to create an S curve on the east side near Broadway Street, bringing Commercial Street north within about six feet of Ziggy’s Bar and Grill, at the corner.