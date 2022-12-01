Former NBA player’s talk at Streator High School postponed

Former NBA basketball player Chris Herren postponed his presentation at Streator High School.

The talk was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1, with presentations planned for students during the school day and a talk open to the public in the evening.

Because of poor weather conditions where Herren was traveling, the public presentation was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Organizers said they will release more information about the talk near the speaking date.

Herren will be sharing his journey through addiction and his road to recovery. Alcohol and drug-free since Aug. 1, 2008, Herren has spoken to more than a million students nationwide with the goal of sparking honest discussions and making a positive difference in lives. Through his presentation Herren empowers the audience and guides students to rethink how they look at the disease of addiction, from the last day to the first.