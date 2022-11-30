Merry Everything Holiday Home Tour to debut Dec. 4 in Ottawa

The new Merry Everything Holiday Home Tour will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Ottawa.

The idea is for visitors to experience holiday decorating as they make their way through the city. Experience five homes on the iconic tree-lined Ottawa Avenue, Shadow Ridge subdivision and the marina resort community of Heritage Harbor; plus, stop to see the St. Genevieve Riverboat all decked out for Christmas.

Homes will open for self-guided tours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Homes can be visited in any order.

Get all the event information and purchase tickets online at https://merryeverythinghometour.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $25 per person. Tickets purchased after Nov. 30 and at the door will cost $30 per person. Or call 815-433-0125, ext.1018.

The Holiday Home Tour begins with a check-in at the Marquette Academy Elementary cafeteria, 1110 La Salle St., Ottawa. Enter the doors on the corner of La Salle and Washington streets by the flag pole to receive an event wristband, map and tour addresses.

Visitors must show their purchase confirmation to receive their wristband. Wristbands are required to enter homes.