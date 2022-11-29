Knudson Park in Marseilles to illuminate this Saturday

Marseilles is ready to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Holiday Magic Lighted Santa Parade and Light Up Knudsen Park in Marseilles starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with a parade heading north on Main Street to Washington Avenue before heading east to Chicago Street south to Lincoln Street, with Santa stopping at Knudson Park.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 5 p.m. at 200 Riverfront Dr., and events will continue to Knudson Park from there.

The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois ride on a trailer along Main Street in Marseilles during the 2021 Holiday Magic Lighted Santa Parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Chili, sweets, treats and cocoa bombs will be available for those coming out to enjoy the lights and the Masonic Lodge will be selling popcorn. Job’s Daughters will have coffee, cookies and sweet bread for sale while the Brookfield Aces 4-H Club will have hot cocoa while also seeking donations of word searches, puzzle books, markers, crayons and playing cards for the Aperion Care Nursing Home.

The Marseilles Ministerial Association Community Center will also have free s’mores and Christmas carols.

There also will be a drop box for letters to Santa at the park. Frosty the Snowman and Santa’s elves will be on-hand for visits.

Pictures with Santa will be available on Saturday when the Marseilles Ministerial Association Community Center hosts Pictures with Santa and a Holiday Open House at 850 Bluff St. starting at noon to 2 p.m.

Items also are being collected for Pet Project, which includes dog and cat collars, IAMS dog food, IAMS cat food, big rawhide chews, dish detergent, laundry soap, bleach, paper towels, large garbage bags and gift cards to Menards, F&F Brothers and Home Hardware.