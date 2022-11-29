November 29, 2022
Jefferson School in Ottawa announces Champions of the Charter for November 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
Jefferson School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for November 2022.

The following students demonstrated emotional intelligence throughout November and went above and beyond to make their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone. The school also had some VIP guests this month to help celebrate Champions of the Charter during lunch period, local firefighters from the Ottawa Fire Department.

Jefferson’s Champions of the Charter are kindergartners Rosie J., Seamus W., and Amanda M.; first graders Josie R., Brynlee L., and Tommy W.; second graders Lucy J., Harper B., and Neymar M.; third graders Jovan P., Emmett H., and Adalynn G.; and fourth graders Hayden O., Bella Z., Raegan R., and Audrey M.

