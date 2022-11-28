La Salle County bow-and-arrow killing set for trial Feb. 27

The 2015 bow-and-arrow killing returns to a jury Feb. 27.
Bradley French, 29, of Varna, appeared Monday for a status hearing ahead of his second trial for first-degree murder. French was set for trial Monday but Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. reluctantly granted a continuance.
Ryan nonetheless pressed to get French back on the trial call and this was achieved quickly Monday. Prosecutors said witnesses can be available the week of Feb. 27 and Peoria defense attorney Maureen Williams agreed to the setting. French will next appear Feb. 23 for a final pre-trial conference.
French was previously convicted of killing Joshua Scaman of Ottawa with a razor-tipped hunting arrow but his conviction was overturned on appeal. He remains held in La Salle County Jail on $2 million bond.