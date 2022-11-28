November 28, 2022
Shaw Local
3 Streator establishment employees charged in alcohol countermeasure surveys

22 locations were surveilled in Mendota, Streator

By Shaw Local News Network
Three of 23 locations surveilled by Illinois State Police in Peru, La Salle, Spring Valley, Princeton and Ladd were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 Agents conducted alcohol countermeasure enforcement surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, in La Salle County.

Twenty-two total locations were surveilled in Mendota and Streator. Three establishments were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. The following employees were charged with unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

Damien Christian Melvin, 18, of Streator, an employee at Streator Liquors; Larissa M. Hurer, 24, of Streator, an employee at Circle K, 1727 N. Bloomington St., Streator; and Marjorie A. Shannon, 55, of Streator, an employee at B&R Grocery, Streator.

The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons younger than 21). The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.