The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa wrestling goes 2-1 in season opener; Newark, Serena, host Irish win big in Seneca

At Oswego East on Wednesday, the Ottawa Pirates boys wrestling team opened its season with two victories and one defeat at Oswego East.
“For our first competition, we wrestled well,” Pirates coach Peter Marx said. “We came in with a young and inexperienced team and showed a lot of heart, and they were a scrappy bunch. We certainly have a lot of work to do, but we are very pleased with our first taste of competition. Now we go back to work and get ready for Plano on December 1.”
Ottawa’s wins came over Romeoville (48-36) and the hosts (42-36), with the loss coming to York (56-18).
Eight separate Ottawa wrestlers put in 2-1 days — Dallas Harmon, Nico Stanfill, Malachi Snyder, Sebastian Cabrera, Christian Land, Ryan Wilson, Charles Medrow and Alex Perez. James Laitila, Malikhai Stayton and Tate Spicer added one win apiece.
Oregon 45, Sandwich 12; Sandwich 72, Streator 12: At Sandwich, the host Indians split.
Nate Hill (forfeit) and Kadin Kern (pinfall, 3:07) scored the Sandwich wins over Oregon. Versus Streator it was Ashlyn Strenz (fall, 0:34), AJ Parkison (fall, 2:01), Cesar Garcia (forfeit), Hill (fall, 1:16), Kern (fall, 0:44), Jacob Cassie (fall, 1:10), Sy Smith (fall, 3:45), Nolan Bobee (fall 2:42), Parker Anderson (forfeit), Bryce Decker (fall, 1:41), Leonel Garcia (forfeit) and Tristen King (fall, 0:27).
Streator’s two wins versus the hosts came courtesy of Nicholas Pollet (forfeit) and Adam Westerhold (forfeit).
Boys basketball
Newark 62, Herscher 32: In the Seneca Turkey Tournament on Wednesday, the Norsemen secured the win led by Zach Carlson’s 15 points and four assists; and a dozen points apiece from Lance Pasakarnis and Joe Martin, who also added five steals. Jake Kruser tallied seven points and seven assists.
Newark plays St. Anne on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Serena 66, St. Anne 38: In the Seneca Turkey Tournament on Wednesday, the Huskers were triumphant led by 15 points apiece courtesy of Carson Baker and Cam Figgins. Ritchie Armour added 10 points for victorious Serena, which is back in action Friday at 4 p.m. vs. Herscher.
Mendota 66, Somonauk 65: In the Seneca Turkey Tournament on Wednesday, Somonauk slipped to 0-2 on the young season losing on a step-back 3-point buzzer-beater from the Trojans.
“Lots to work on, lots to be thankful for,” Somonauk coach Curt Alsvig said.
Colton Eade (20 points) and Carson Bahrey (19 points) led the Bobcats, who play Hall at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Seneca 73, Hall 44: In the Seneca Turkey Tournament on Wednesday, the host Fighting Irish were impressive again led by 13 points off the hands of Braden Ellis and a dozen apiece from Paxton Giertz and Lane Provance.
Seneca returns to its home floor Friday at 7 p.m. against Mendota.
Burlington Central 74, Sandwich 16: At Sycamore’s Strombom Tournament, the Indians (0-1) had a rough start to the season with the loss. Evan Gottlieb contributed five points and five rebounds for Sandwich.