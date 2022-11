A silent auction is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Silver Fox, 122 N. Park St., to raise money for the Streator Police Department’s Cops for Kids.

The cost is $20 per person. Live music will be provided by Fiddle Rock Casey McGrath from 4 to 6 p.m. and Dueling Pianos Felix and Fingers from 7 to 10 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Cops for Kids, which involves police officers taking underprivileged children Christmas shopping for presents, among other outreach activities within the community.