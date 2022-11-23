Stavanger Lutheran Church to host Norwegian Christmas program

Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Road (five miles north of Seneca), will present its annual Scandinavian Christmas program at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Gifted singers and musicians from around the area have been invited to perform. Also, the congregation youth, dressed in Norwegian attire, will sing several Christmas carols.

The program will conclude with audience participation in the singing of a number of carols. Following the program, everyone is invited to the fellowship hall to enjoy a variety of Norwegian delicacies and cookies.

The community is invited to attend this event to celebrate the Advent/Christmas season. For more information, call 815-357-6514.