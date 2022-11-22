Salvation Army named Streator Chamber business of the month for November 2022

The Salvation Army of Streator was named the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s November 2022 business of the month.

The Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization whose objectives are advancement of Christian religion, of education, the relief of poverty, and other charitable objects beneficial to society or the community of mankind as a whole.

The Salvation Army of Streator works to assist the Streator community and surrounding area through programs, such as the Back to School Fair, the annual coat and blanket drive, holiday bell ringing, and other initiatives.

In October 2022, the Streator location distributed more than 500 coats to those in need. Through the end of November, they are taking signups for their annual Christmas assistance program. Those in need should stop by the Streator location, 126 S. Bloomington St., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to fill out an application.

Each month, the chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for more information on the chamber or call 815-672-2921 to make a nomination.