November 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club honors Ottawa High, Marquette seniors

Students named November student of the month

By Shaw Local News Network
Ottawa Sunrise Rotary honored two senior students for November’s student of the month. Jacob Witthuhn of Marquette Academy and Jenna Smithmeyer of Ottawa High School were honored.

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary honored two senior students for November’s student of the month. Jacob Witthuhn of Marquette Academy and Jenna Smithmeyer of Ottawa High School were honored. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary honored two senior students for November’s student of the month.

Jacob Witthuhn from Marquette Academy shared his goal of becoming an aerospace engineer. He has excelled in his studies and participated in many clubs and activities. Witthuhn plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.

The Ottawa High School student of the month was Jenna Smithmeyer. Some of her many talents were in tennis and track plus staying active in clubs and honor society. Smithmeyer hopes to major in biology and continue studies to become a physical therapist.

Each month two seniors are selected by Sunrise Rotary. At the end of the school year two scholarships will be awarded.