La Salle County reports deaths in each of last 9 weeks from COVID-19

A La Salle County resident has died from complications related to COVID-19 in each of the last nine weeks, including this past week.

A La Salle County man in his 90s died from complications related to COVID-19, reported the La Salle County Health Department on Friday. His death is the third this month and the 499th countywide since the beginning of the pandemic.

With that said, the COVID-19 risk remains low in La Salle County, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the seven days prior to Nov. 17, the case rate/total cases (last seven days) were 114.11 out of 100,000; the new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were six out of 100,000; and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 1.8%.

There were 122 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county as of Nov. 18, according to the La Salle County Health Department. Making up the new cases are nine boys younger than 13, six girls younger than 13, three teenage boys, three teenage girls, nine men in their 20s, eight women in their 20s, five men in their 30s, six women in their 30s, six men in their 40s, 12 women in their 40s, four men in their 50s, nine women in their 50s, eight men in their 60s, seven women in their 60s, six men in their 70s, six women in their 70s, five men in their 80s, six women in their 80s, two men in their 90s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s.

There were 77 individuals who were previously confirmed with COVID-19 removed from quarantine since Nov. 18, the health department said.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.89% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Nov. 10, 62.79% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 38,466 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.