Red Stocking accepting names of children in need to receive Christmas gifts

The annual Red Stocking program is underway to provide Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and younger around La Salle County.

Red Stocking, which first launched in 1923, raises money to buy Christmas gifts for families in need in The Times area. Donations are used for toys, games, books and food items that go directly to children who are registered by parents, family members or friends. Funds are not used for administrative or staffing expenses. All labor associated with gift preparation and delivery is volunteer-based.

Parents, relatives and friends can submit the names of children in need through Saturday, Dec. 3. This deadline is strictly enforced. To register children for gift delivery, fill out the Red Stocking Fund form with the family’s address, phone number, names of each child age 12 or younger, and gender.

The form is published in every other edition of The Times. This week it can be found on page 11 of the Tuesday, Nov. 15 edition and page 5 of the Thursday, Nov. 17 edition.

Forms can be mailed to Red Stocking, c/o The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa IL 61350 or delivered to the office during its business hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Names will not be accepted by email or over the phone.

Distribution of this year’s gifts will be Saturday, Dec. 10. Volunteers bring presents directly to registered families’ homes. An adult should be at the home that morning to collect the delivery.

Donations are not solicited door-to-door but are delivered or mailed to The Times’ office in Ottawa. To donate, clip out the Red Stocking Donor Information coupon published regularly in The Times and mail it with a check to Red Stocking, c/o The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.

Names of all donors will be published in the paper at a future date.

Red Stocking does not deliver gifts to the La Salle-Peru or Spring Valley area at this time.