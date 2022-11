Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa, will host its Christmas Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Visitors should enter through the glass door on Jackson Street.

Ornaments, unique flower arrangements, paintings and other items are expected to be for sale at the show, along with baked goods.

A take-out meal of a pulled pork sandwich, chips and dessert will be available for $6.50, with option of a soup and dessert for $5, while supplies last.