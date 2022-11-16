The Times Area Roundup: Marquette girls move to 2-0 with victory over Dwight

The Marquette Academy girls basketball team earned a victory for the second consecutive night Tuesday at the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Flanagan with a 52-36 triumph over Dwight.
Avery Durdan had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders, while Lilly Craig popped in 16 points.
In Monday’s 60-44 win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Craig poured in a game-high 27 points and Eva McCallum added 13.
Fieldcrest 65, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 24: At the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Flanagan, the Knights jumped to a 26-6 led over the Falcons after the first quarter before holding a 41-11 margin at the half and a 55-19 lead after three quarters.
Ashlyn May led the way with 16 points and Kaitlin White added 15 for Fieldcrest (2-0), while freshman Macy Gochanour scored seven points and senior first-year player Morgan Gerdes netted six.
FCW (0-2) was paced by six points each from Ella Derossett and Emme Wallace,
Hall 31, Seneca 25: At the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Seneca, the Fighting Irish led 13-10 at halftime, but the Red Devils used a 21-12 second-half push to grab the win.
Kennedy Hartwig paced Seneca with 14 points.
“Rough one tonight. We couldn’t buy a basket early, and then got frustrated late,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “The girls are playing hard, and that’s nice to see early in the season. We’ll learn from this and keep plugging along. Tough one against a very good Serena team on Thursday.”
Herscher 46, Serena 44 (OT): At the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Seneca, the Huskers fell to 1-1 on the season with the overtime loss to the Tigers.
Gwynth O’Connell and Makayla McNally (nine rebounds) registered 12 points apiece for Serena, while Jenna Setchell added nine points and three rebounds.
Earlville 55, Indian Creek 38: At the IMSA McIntosh Classic in Aurora, the Red Raiders improved to 1-1 on the year with the win over the rival Timberwolves.
Madyson Olson exploded for 36 points – including hitting 10 of 17 3-pointers – to go along with six rebounds, three assists and eight steals. Navaeh Sansone posted 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Lexie Campbell had seven assists.
Newark 42, La Salle-Peru 40: At the Somonauk Tim Humes Breakout Tournament, the Norsemen slipped past the Cavaliers to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Newark was led in scoring by Payton Wallin with 11 points, Sephanie Snyder added 10 and Kiara Wesseh chipped in eight.
Plano 59, Sandwich 30: At the Somonauk Tim Humes Breakout Tournament, the Reapers outscored the Indians 36-14 in the second half to pull away for the triumph.
Sandwich was led by eight points and nine rebounds from Kaylin Herren.
Aurora Central Catholic 62, Somonauk 18: At the Somonauk Tim Humes Breakout Tournament, the Bobcats fell to 0-2 on the early season with the loss to the Chargers.
Katelyn Curtis led Somonauk with nine points.