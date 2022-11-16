Streator High School honors veterans on staff with plaques

Streator High School recognized four staff members who have served in the military at Tuesday’s board meeting and presented them with a plaque.

Board President Steve Biroschik said the U.S. Army offered every school district an opportunity to recognize their staff members with a plaque and Streator High School jumped at the opportunity.

Girls basketball coach Melissa Zavada is a Navy veteran; maintenance supervisor Jim Dennis is a Navy veteran; and custodian of 46 years Richard Poldek is a Navy veteran were not present Tuesday.

Veteran JT Huey was there to receive his plaque. He said recognition of veterans is one of the best things for them, so they do not get lost in civilian life.

A sampling of the plaques presented to Streator High School staff who have served in the military. (Derek Barichello)

Streator High to lower tax rate

For a Streator High School district taxpayer who owns a $100,000 house that maintained its value, the district’s portion of the tax bill should decrease by about $10, said Superintendent Scott Cameron.

The superintendent said the high school intends to hold the levy amount from last year.

The levy proposed is tentative, Cameron said, noting the final approval will come at December’s board meeting.

District will unveil app next week

The high school hopes to have an app ready for download by next week.

The app will allow students, parents, staff members and community members to follow Streator High School news and click quick links. Users can request notifications be sent to their phone on a variety of items.

Additionally, the app will be tailored specifically to whoever registers. Students will have items, such as a button where they can report bullying. Parents will have a button to initiate a conversation with a student’s teacher or check grades. Community members, however, will have access only to items meant for public viewing.

The app will be available for download by searching “Streator High School” at popular app stores.