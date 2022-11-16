Ottawa announces updated closures for sewer separation program

About half of Ottawa’s sewer separation program has been completed to date.

The intersection of Highland and Second avenues and east on Highland Avenue to mid-block are scheduled to be closed Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Additionally, south of intersection of Fourth Avenue and Glover Street to the intersection of Fourth and Highland avenues will remain closed through Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Both locations will be open before Thanksgiving, according to the city.

With the anticipation of winter weather, these will be the last street closures for the year. The remainder of the program will begin in spring 2023.