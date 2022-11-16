La Salle County state’s attorney Navarro appointed to appellate prosecutor board of governors

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro was elected to the board of governors of the Illinois State’s Attorneys appellate prosecutor during a quarterly board meeting Nov. 10.

“It is an honor to be elected by my peers,” Navarro said, “and I appreciate the opportunity to be of service in carrying out my new board duties and responsibilities.”

The primary mission of the appellate prosecutor is to be the attorney for the people of the state of Illinois in all criminal appeals outside of Cook County, prosecute all types of drug cases, serve as special prosecutor at the trial level when appointed by the court, and to serve as the training agency for all state prosecutors.

The appellate prosecutor handles thousands of criminal cases each year ranging from DUI to murder and provides advice and assistance to all state’s attorneys at their request.

“I welcome State’s Attorney Navarro to our board and look forward to working closely with him,” said Appellate Prosecutor Director Patrick J. Delfino. “He is an outstanding state’s attorney who will bring his dedication, administrative skills, and prosecutorial expertise to this challenging position.”