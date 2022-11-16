Engle Lane debuts Signature Series shows with ‘Fun Home’

Starting this year, Streator’s Engle Lane Theatre is using November to spotlight what the venue has dubbed Signature Series productions.

The inaugural 2022 presentation is the five-time Tony Award winning musical “Fun Home” directed by Angie McKenzie with musical direction by Kevin J. Alleman and sponsored by The Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, P.C.

The production’s talented cast features Kim Freeman, Wyatt Onsen, Miranda Lea-Anne, Adyssen Boaz, Megan Cullinan, Trisha Bagby, Michael Vanerka, Olivia Smith and Olivia Granados. Assistant (student) director is Kenzie Bruce with choreography by Emma Reel and light and sound design by Mark and P.J. Fulkerson. Costuming mistress is Marlee Reel with Georgia Darby serving as stage manager and Jason Schultz in charge of set construction.

This 90-minute performance combines both poignancy and humor following cartoonist Alison Bechdel at three different life stages navigating around her complex dysfunctional family, her sexuality and her father’s secrets.

Director Angie McKenzie believed the emotional wallop of “Fun Home” the moment she first came in contact with the show at a 2018 community theater performance in Urbana.

“I was so incredibly moved and I knew that I had to direct it,” she said. “It’s difficult to make me laugh and cry repeatedly all in the same script. I also fell head over heels in love with the score.”

McKenzie further elaborated on the show’s basic appeal.

“I think that the core of ‘Fun Home’ is all about fitting in,” she said. “We put so much pressure on ourselves to be accepted. We are all different in one way or another, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t love one another or see the value that a person brings to our life.”

Making its Illinois Valley stage debut with four performances only, “Fun Home” runs 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 19, and at 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 20.

A post-show cast and crew talkback session moderated by Kathy Missel will occur immediately after the Friday and Saturday evening performances. “Fun Home” is suggested for ages 13 and older for some adult language and references to adult sexual content and suicide. Engle Lane Theatre is located at 1012 Columbus Road in Streator. For ticket information call 815-672-3584 or go to www.englelane.org.