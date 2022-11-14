Streator 5th grader wins Illinois American Water art contest

Fifth grader Payton D., of Northlawn School in Streator, was named one of 26 winners in Illinois American Water’s annual Water Keeps Life Flowing art contest.

The contest open to third, fourth and fifth graders illustrates the importance of reliable, safe water service. Students submitted a drawing and sentence about what water service means to them. To help spark creativity, teachers explained how important water service is for public health, food, daily chores, firefighting, manufacturing and other activities.

Illinois American Water chose 26 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation. The artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page. The winning artwork may be featured in future company communications.

Payton wrote in his illustration: “Everything needs water.”

According to Illinois American Water Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews, the art contest “merges art with the science of water service.”

“Both water and art are critical to a thriving community, and both may be easily taken for granted,” Matthews said in a press release. “By drawing on the creativity of local students, we can help bring attention to both art and water service in a creative way.”

Payton’s last name was withheld from the announcement.