Reddick Library in Ottawa to host holiday decorating session

The following events also are scheduled the week of Nov. 14 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3 to 6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills while enjoying songs, dances and stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15: Holiday decorating, adults. Sharon Kassman of Thymeless Home Décor & Design is back for an evening all about decorating your space for the holidays. Learn new trends and get inspired. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for a festive door prize.

10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. The book club will be discussing the second half (chapters 20-38) of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” New members are always welcome to join. Come and share your thoughts on the book, stay for a game, and then enjoy a themed treat. Order a copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17: Intro to stargazing, all ages. Learn about constellations, bright stars, and the visible planets of the season at this family-friendly beginners guide to the night sky led by Richard Heuermann, NASA Solar System ambassador. Learn how to use a sky chart and see what interesting objects are visible now using binoculars and small telescopes.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.