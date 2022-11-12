November 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Reddick Library in Ottawa to host holiday decorating session

Learn new trends, get inspired for holiday decorating

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of Nov. 14 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The following events also are scheduled the week of Nov. 14 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3 to 6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills while enjoying songs, dances and stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15: Holiday decorating, adults. Sharon Kassman of Thymeless Home Décor & Design is back for an evening all about decorating your space for the holidays. Learn new trends and get inspired. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for a festive door prize.

10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. The book club will be discussing the second half (chapters 20-38) of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” New members are always welcome to join. Come and share your thoughts on the book, stay for a game, and then enjoy a themed treat. Order a copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17: Intro to stargazing, all ages. Learn about constellations, bright stars, and the visible planets of the season at this family-friendly beginners guide to the night sky led by Richard Heuermann, NASA Solar System ambassador. Learn how to use a sky chart and see what interesting objects are visible now using binoculars and small telescopes.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.